Doc Director: 6ix9ine Is A Social Media Mastermind

The director of the docuseries Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine says the rapper is a “hyper calculated” social media mastermind.

Karam Gill told Page Six that 6ix9ine is “someone who never did anything online [by] accident. Every click, word and action online was designed with care to spark a reaction.

“The public and media hates him because he is truly a horrible human being who has done terrible things.”

Supervillain premieres Feb. 21 on Crave.

Gill said he has never met 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and was initially hesitant to tell his story. “From a wider scope, I realized it’s an extremely important story that shines a light on where we are as a culture,” explained Gill. “We’re living in the era of manufactured celebrity, where people can create inauthentic online personas and rise to fame without any talent or morals.”

Gill said 6ix9ine has “realized the power of having your own platform.”

The rapper was arrested in 2018 on racketeering and firearms charges. He pleaded guilty to nine charges and agreed to testify against gang members. At the time of his arrest, he was on probation after pleading guilty in 2015 to using a child in a sexual performance.

Last year, 6ix9ine complained about being hated, telling The New York Times: “Tupac Shakur was convicted of rape. Is Tupac Shakur loved or hated? Loved! What’s the difference between me and Tupac Shakur? I never caught a rape charge — ever.

“What society is trying to do is have me crawl into a corner and say, you know what, I hate myself. I will never hate myself. I love everything I’ve been through and I will never take it back.”

