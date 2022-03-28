Doja Cat Apologizes For Lashing Out At Fans

Doja Cat apologized Saturday for lashing out at fans in a Twitter tirade a few days earlier.

The pop star stunned fans when she tweeted that she “can’t wait to f**king disappear” and changed her account header to “i quit.”

“This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out,” the 26-year-old wrote. “Y’all take care.”

Before signing off, Doja replied to a fan who asked – in a since-deleted tweet – about her humility: “it’s gone and i don’t give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit … i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this.”

Doja was clapping back at fans in Paraguay who complained about standing in the rain in hopes of meeting her.

But, on Saturday, Doja replied to someone who tweeted “We’re sorry for the things they said and how they treated you,” by admitting: “I wasn’t any better.”

In a series of tweets, she explained: “I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you,” Doja wrote. “I do owe people s**t. I owe a lot.

“I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart.”

Doja later shared: “I’m not discrediting myself. I work my a** off. I know that. It’s tiring but i’m not suffering because of people like you. My suffering comes from myself. Not everybody else. It’s my problem but you guys always help me solve it when you support me the way you’ve been.”