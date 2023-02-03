Doja Cat Blasts 'Disrespectful' Britney Spears Comparisons

Doja Cat has blasted people for comparing her decision to shave her head with Britney Spears’ infamous public breakdown 16 years ago.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” she told Variety. “Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.”

On Feb. 16, 2007, Spears went to Esther’s Haircutting Studio in Tarzana, California and asked the have her head shaved. When owner Esther Tognozzi refused, Spears took the clippers and did it herself.

Days later, Spears checked herself into Promises Malibu Alcohol and Drug Rehab Treatment Facility. About a year later, she was placed under a conservatorship that remained in place until November 2021.

Doja Cat said she buzzed her hair because she wanted something different.

“When I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, ‘Get this s**t off of me,’ because I needed to change something,” she explained. “I wasn’t working out and wasn’t really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to.

“I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face.”