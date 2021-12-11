Doja Cat Cancels Performances Due To COVID-19 Among Crew

Doja Cat pulled out of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday night after members of her production team tested positive for COVID-19.

“I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening,” Doja Cat tweeted, “but I will see you all soon.”

The pop star also cancelled her appearance at Sunday’s Jingle Ball in Boston.

“For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions,” read a statement Doja Cat shared on social media. “I’m extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there.”

Doja Cat has appearances scheduled next week in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami.