Doja Cat Crushes On 'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat asked Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to help her connect with his co-star Joseph Quinn.

In a TikTok clip, Schnapp shared part of his online conversation with the pop star.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up],” Doja Cat messaged. “wait no. does he have a gf?”

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, replied “LMAOO slide into his dms,” to which Doja Cat responded “idk his ig or twitter … he doesn’t have a dm to slide in.”

Schnapp sent Doja Cat a link to Quinn’s Instagram and wrote “Right here ma’am.”

Doja Cat, 26, has previously made it known she has a crush on Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson.

On July 6, Doja Cat replied to a tweet about “how fine Joseph Quinn is.” She wrote: “it’s f**king criminal.” And, on May 30, she tweeted: “joseph quinn fine as s**t.”

Quinn, 29, has not yet commented about his famous not-so-secret admirer.

In an episode of Stranger Things, the English actor's character lures the “demobats” in the Upside Down by playing the title track of Metallica’s 1986 album Master of Puppets – a scene that earned praise from the band.