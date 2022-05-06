Doja Cat Debuts 'Vegas' From 'Elvis' Soundtrack

Doja Cat has debuted “Vegas,” a song from Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming flick Elvis.

The track samples “Hound Dog,” recorded in 1952 by blues artist Big Mama Thornton. Elvis Presley turned it into one of his signature hits in 1956.

Doja Cat previewed “Vegas” during her sets last month at Coachella.

The Elvis soundtrack, due for release around the film’s June 24 premiere, features variations on Presley’s repertoire by artists from several genres. Among them is Kacey Musgraves, who contributed a version of Presley’s 1961 hit “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.”

Austin Butler portrays the late King of Rock & Roll and Tom Hanks portrays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker,” reads the official description. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

Music artists Yola and Gary Clark Jr. have roles in the movie.

Check out "Vegas" by Doja Cat below: