Doja Cat, Dolly Parton Star In 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical'

Pop star Doja Cat and country queen Dolly Parton are starring in a TikTok video celebrating the return of a popular menu item at Taco Bell.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical, premiering May 26 at 8 p.m. ET on the social media platform, features songs written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear – the duo behind this year’s Grammy-winning The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

Parton presumably signed on to the musical because of her love for the fast food chain (she has said her favourite is the soft-shell Taco Supreme).

The satirical musical was inspired by a verse about Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza that Doja Cat shared on TikTok in March and Victor Kunda’s imagining of a rehearsal for a musical about the menu item.

Mexican Pizza is two crunchy shells filled with Taco Bell’s beef (a concoction of 23 ingredients) and beans, topped with pizza sauce, cheese and diced tomatoes.

The Mexican Pizza was introduced in the U.S. in 1985 but was taken off the menu in late 2020. A change.org petition to bring it back collected over 170,000 names.

The item is scheduled to return to Taco Bell in the U.S. on May 19 but there’s been no word from Taco Bell Canada.