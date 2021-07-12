Doja Cat Falls On Stage At Miami Nightclub

Doja Cat took a tumble Saturday while performing in Miami – and she doesn’t care who knows it.

“Somebody send me the video of me falling last night,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted on Sunday.

Fans who caught the moment on camera were happy to oblige.

APENCIL UFGJGDDNKHFVJJFFGB HELP https://t.co/spoBM2k9cM — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) July 11, 2021

Doja Cat was bopping along to Rico Nasty’s part on her 2018 track “Tia Tamera” when she lost her balance and fell backwards, hitting the stage with a thud. She kept going and was soon back on her feet.