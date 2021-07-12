iHeartRadio

Doja Cat Falls On Stage At Miami Nightclub

Doja Cat took a tumble Saturday while performing in Miami – and she doesn’t care who knows it.

“Somebody send me the video of me falling last night,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted on Sunday.

Fans who caught the moment on camera were happy to oblige.

Doja Cat was bopping along to Rico Nasty’s part on her 2018 track “Tia Tamera” when she lost her balance and fell backwards, hitting the stage with a thud. She kept going and was soon back on her feet.

