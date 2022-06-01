Doja Cat Leads Nominees For 2022 BET Awards
Doja Cat tops the list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards, which was unveiled on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old is vying for both Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Female Hip Hop Artist. Planet Her got a nod for Album of the Year and “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA is in the running for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.
Doja Cat is also nominated in the BET Her award for “Woman.”
Canada is well represented, though, thanks to Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Director X.
Drake has four nods: Album of the Year (Certified Lover Boy), Male Hip Hop Artist and both Video and Collaboration of the Year for “Way 2 Sexy,” ft. Future & Young Thug). In the latter category, Drake’s up against Wizkid’s “Essence,” ft. Justin Bieber & Tems.
The Weeknd is in the running for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and fellow Toronto native Director X (aka Julien Lutz) is up for Video Director of the Year.
Other nominees in the music categories include Silk Sonic, Ye, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.
Blige is also up for Best Actress for her role on Power Book II: Ghost, competing with the likes of Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Coco Jones (Bel Air) and Queen Latifah (The Equalizer).
The 2022 BET Awards will be handed out June 26 in Los Angeles.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Ye
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
BEST GROUP
Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
BEST COLLABORATION
“Essence,” Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia ft. Nicki Minaj
BEST NEW ARTIST
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
BET HER
"Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
