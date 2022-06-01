Doja Cat Leads Nominees For 2022 BET Awards

Doja Cat tops the list of nominees for the 2022 BET Awards, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is vying for both Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Female Hip Hop Artist. Planet Her got a nod for Album of the Year and “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA is in the running for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Doja Cat is also nominated in the BET Her award for “Woman.”

Canada is well represented, though, thanks to Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Director X.

Drake has four nods: Album of the Year (Certified Lover Boy), Male Hip Hop Artist and both Video and Collaboration of the Year for “Way 2 Sexy,” ft. Future & Young Thug). In the latter category, Drake’s up against Wizkid’s “Essence,” ft. Justin Bieber & Tems.

The Weeknd is in the running for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and fellow Toronto native Director X (aka Julien Lutz) is up for Video Director of the Year.

Other nominees in the music categories include Silk Sonic, Ye, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

Blige is also up for Best Actress for her role on Power Book II: Ghost, competing with the likes of Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Coco Jones (Bel Air) and Queen Latifah (The Equalizer).

The 2022 BET Awards will be handed out June 26 in Los Angeles.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Ye

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

BEST GROUP

Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

“Essence,” Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia ft. Nicki Minaj

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BET HER

"Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)