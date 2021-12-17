Doja Cat On Dr. Luke: 'I Don't Need To Work With Him Again'

Doja Cat has opened up about her working relationship with producer Lukasz Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke.

“I haven’t worked with him in a very long time,” the rapper and pop star told Rolling Stone. “I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future.”

Doja Cat added: “I know that… I think it was definitely nice of me to work with him.”

She appeared to suggest that Dr. Luke got more credit for her music than he should have.

“There’s s**t that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that,’” she said. “The point is he’s gotten some credit for s**t. And, you know, it’s whatever.”

Doja Cat is signed to Dr. Luke’s imprint Kemosabe. He is credited as producer on two tracks on Doja Cat’s latest album Planet Her and has a songwriting credit on her hit “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA.

A rep for Dr. Luke told Rolling Stone he has “written a uniquely large amount of hits and career-defining songs, and continues to do so. As it is his daily work, his practice, as is the industry’s, is to receive publishing when he creates songs.”)

Rolling Stone noted that Doja Cat later clarified via email: “I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don’t want to participate in the rumour mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don’t want to imply anything else.”

Dr. Luke was sued by Kesha in 2014 for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse and violation of California business practices. The case was dismissed by a judge in 2016.

He countersued Kesha and accused her of making up the sex assault allegations to get out of her contract with him. A date for the start of a trial has not been set.