Doja Cat Pulls Out Of BRIT Awards Due To COVID-19

For the second time in two months, Doja Cat has cancelled a performance due to COVID-19.

The 26-year-old announced Monday she has pulled out of the BRIT Awards, which are scheduled to take place on Feb. 8.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” she wrote in a message on social media. “It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way.”

In December, Doja Cat scrapped her appearance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City and Boston after members of her team tested positive for COVID-19. “For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions,” she explained at the time.

Days later, Doja Cat said she tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows in four other cities.

In an interview in July 2020, Doja Cat claimed she had COVID-19 and suffered a “four-day symptom freak-out.” A few months earlier, she said during an Instagram Live that she had no fear of the virus.

“B**ch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus … I don’t give a f**k about corona, b**ch,” she said at the time. “It’s a flu! I’m not scared … You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep – that’s all you gotta do.”