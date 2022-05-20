iHeartRadio

Doja Cat Pulls Out Of The Weeknd Tour

Doja Cat said Friday she is pulling out of The Weeknd's upcoming After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

"Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap," the rapper-singer explained in a note to fans on social media. "The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling.

"That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all."

The news was not unexpected, as Doja Cat had warned fans a day earlier that she "might have some bad news for yall coming soon."

The 26-year-old said she had surgery on Thursday after her tonsils got infected. “dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it,” she tweeted. “my whole throat is f**ked."

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour is set to kick off on July 8 in Toronto. The Weeknd has not yet announced a replacement for Doja Cat.

