Doja Cat Recovering From Cosmetic Procedures

Doja Cat opened up this week about some recent cosmetic procedures she’s undergone.

The 27-year-old rap star tweeted Monday that she was four days into her recovery after she “got my titties done.”

When someone asked if she had breast augmentation, Doja replied “nope. smaller” and later said she was a 32C and proud of “how good they look.”

Doja revealed she also had fat taken out of her thighs. “i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much,” she wrote, “but im healing really fast.”

When some weighed in on her decision to get liposuction, Doja fired back: “people need things to be upset about. because people are miserable and people need a job.”

In 2021, Doja cancelled several festival dates and her opening slot on The Weeknd’s tour so she could recover from surgery to remove an abscess in her tonsils.

Last March, Doja apologized for lashing out at fans in a Twitter tirade a few days earlier, when she said she “can’t wait to f**king disappear” and changed her account header to “i quit.”

She added: “This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

Before signing off, Doja replied to a fan who asked – in a since-deleted tweet – about her humility: “it’s gone and i don’t give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit … i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this.”