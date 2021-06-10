Doja Cat Shares New Album Details

Doja Cat revealed on Wednesday that her forthcoming third studio album will include guests like Ariana Grande and Canada’s The Weeknd.

Among the 14 tracks on Planet Her, set for release on June 25, are “I Don’t Do Drugs” featuring Grande and “You Right” with The Weeknd. There is also “Pay Day” ft. Young Thug and “Options” ft. JID as well as the previously released single “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA.

Doja Cat announced this week that her next single “Need To Know” will drop Friday.

Planet Her is a follow-up to Hot Pink, which was released in November 2019 and spawned the hit “Say So.”

The album propelled Doja Cat into the spotlight and earned her New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, Best New Pop Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and three Grammy nominations.