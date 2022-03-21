Doja Cat Stops Festival Set For Fan In Distress

Doja Cat stopped her performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday night after spotting someone in the crowd who appeared to be in distress.

“Wait, wait, wait. Somebody needs help over there,” the pop star, who cut off her song “Options,” said. "Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help?

“I love you guys, I really do, but we can’t have that happening.”

Doja Cat monitored the situation from the stage for more than five minutes, at one point shutting down fans’ calls for her to carry on. “Does it matter that everyone here gets home safe?,” she asked.

“It’s nobody’s fault. This stuff happens. There’s a lot of people and people get crushed. It’s a lot of people. Everybody wants to be here. This kind of stuff it happens so don’t get sad or upset. I’ll be back. I will. I promise.”

Once she was satisfied there was no danger, Doja Cat resumed her set, performing her hit “Say So.”

Artists have been particularly vigilant since the fatal crowd surge at the Astroworld festival in Houston last November while Travis Scott was performing. Last month, Billie Eilish paused her concert in Atlanta after spotting a fan who needed help.