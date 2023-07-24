Doja Cat is currently having a moment with her "Kittenz."

Over the weekend, the rapper exchanged unpleasantries with her fans, who have given themselves the nickname "Kittenz." Doja wasn't too fond of the idea, recommending they get a life instead.

“my fans don’t name themselves s**t," she posted on Threads. "if you call yourself a “kitten” or f**king “kittenz” that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

When a fan account named "doja.cat..iran" replied, "I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans," she hit back with, “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall.”

Another supposed fan named "dailytaylortea13" jumped in, adding, "and we don't know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. mind you you'd be NOTHING without us. you'd be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out..."

That seemed to be the final straw, as Doja Cat clapped back with, "nobody forced you idk why you're talking to me like you're my mother b**ch you sound like a crazy person."

Doja Cat has since deactivated her Threads account, though her Instagram still seems to be active.

This is all a little surprising, considering last Thursday Doja expressed dropped the L-word in a tweet thanking her fans. "Can't wait to go on tour! Love you guys! Feeling blessed. <3"