Doja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19

Doja Cat said Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her to cancel her remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball appearances.

“I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can,” the 26-year-old singer said in a statement via social media.

Doja Cat was scheduled to perform this week in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami.

On Friday, she scrapped scheduled sets at Jingle Ball in New York City and Boston after members of her production team tested positive.

“The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups,” Doja cat wrote. "Wish I could be there.”