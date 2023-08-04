Doja Cat To Headline 'The Victoria’s Secret World Tour'

Doja Cat will headline The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, a special event that acts as both a fashion show and documentary reimagining the lingerie brand's runway show. It will premiere on Prime Video on September 26.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, the star rapper/singer confirmed her appearance, which will include the debut of new music.

“Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today,” she says. “Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience. I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before. So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

Doja also helped out with the show's design, which involves the newly assembled VS20, a group of global 20 creative minds who collaborated with the brand to reimagine the runway show.

“Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look,” she says. “I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me.”

Today, Doja Cat releases her new single, “Paint the Town Red,” which is the the second single from her upcoming album. Her first release since a recent string of less-than-friendly exchanges with fans online.

Doja Cat will bring her The Scarlet Tour featuring Ice Spice and Doechii to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on December 11.