Doja Cat To Host 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat has been announced as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where she is up for five awards and will also perform.

"Wowowowowowow," the pop star tweeted, with a head-exploding emoji.

The VMAs will be handed out Sept. 12 at Barclays Center in New York.

Performers include Canada’s Shawn Mendes as well as Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Chloe and Camila Cabello. The Foo Fighters will perform and receive the Global Icon Award.

Canada’s Justin Bieber is one the top nominees, along with Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and Billie Eilish.

Check out the full list of nominations here.