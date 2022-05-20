Doja Cat Warns Fans They May Get 'Some Bad News'

Doja Cat warned fans on Thursday they might be getting some bad news from her soon.

“dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it,” she tweeted. “my whole throat is f**ked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

Doja Cat is scheduled to hit the road with The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour beginning July 8 in Toronto.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer said she had surgery on Thursday after her tonsils got infected. She said the doctor “poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok.”

When a fan asked if Doja Cat was going to have her tonsils removed, she replied: "ima try and get em removed for sure very soon.”

MORE: Doja Cat Vows To "Disappear" After The Weeknd's Tour

Doja Cat said she is going to quit vaping. “im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad,” she said. “i cried for hours. its not worth it … then its like imagine all that wierd [sic] poisonous s**t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f**k that. im hella young.”

The pop star admitted she is addicted to vaping but managing to be strong and resist. “I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i'd hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead,” she explained. “I'ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn't need it at all by then.”