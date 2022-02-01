Dolly Parton Fans Scoop Up Her Cake Mix

Fans of Dolly Parton (and cake) were quick to get their hands on a boxed set of limited-edition cake mixes and frostings.

“Dolly’s Baking Collection was so popular that they are currently out of stock,” reads a message on the Duncan Hines website. The box, which went on sale Jan. 26 at $40 U.S., includes a pink spatula and tea towel emblazoned with: “If you are what you eat then why not be sweet.”

In a note included with the cake mixes and frostings, Parton said: “I’ve always loved to cook. Growing up in the South exposed me to that authentic Mom & Pop kind of cooking. Baking was no different. I had plenty of people to show me what’s what in the kitchen… my Mama, my grandmothers and my aunts were all wonderful bakers.

“They taught me everything I know, from biscuits and gravy to chocolate cake. Now I am proud to share some of those favourites with all of you.”

The Dolly-branded cake mixes and frostings are expected to hit U.S. grocery stores next month. It's not clear if they will be available in Canada.