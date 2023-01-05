Dolly Parton Joined By '80s Icons On 'Gonna Be You'

Five iconic female artists are combining their voices on “Gonna Be You,” a song from the forthcoming movie 80 For Brady.

Written by Diane Warren, “Gonna Be You” features Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry and is set for release on Jan. 20.

80 For Brady, opening Feb. 3, is inspired by the true story of four best friends (Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field) who take a journey to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Tom Brady play.

“I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women's deep friendship,” Warren explained, in a release. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ‘80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”