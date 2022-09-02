Dolly Parton Launches Collection For Dogs

Dolly Parton on Thursday announced the launch of her collection of toys, apparel and accessories for dogs – but Canadians might have a hard time getting their paws on them.

In a video message on social media, the 76-year-old country music icon noted that her first single was 1959’s “Puppy Love.”

“Over six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," said Parton. “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little Dolly flair.”

Parton said a portion of proceeds will go to Willa B. Farms Animal Rescue in Tennessee.

A check of amazon.ca at 12 noon ET Friday indicated the Doggy Parton collection was “Temporarily out of stock.” Prices range from about $19 for a toy mug to $39 for a pooch-sized denim jacket with collar.

On the U.S. site, many of the items were listed as “Currently unavailable.”

The collection includes a T-shirt for dogs emblazoned with “In a world full of Jolenes be a Dolly” and a costume set with a sequin dress, faux guitar, and blonde wig headpiece.