Dolly Parton On Britney Spears Drama: 'I Understand'

Dolly Parton, who famously makes a point of not getting “involved in other people’s business,” has shared her thoughts on Britney Spears’ battle to be freed from a conservatorship.

“I understand all those crazy things,” the 75-year-old country superstar said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own.

“I understand where she is coming from and how she feels. So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should.”

Wagoner sued Parton for breach of contract in 1979, five years after she ended their years-long professional relationship. (Her song “I Will Always Love You” was about their split.) The lawsuit was settled out of court.

Parton told Cohen she thinks Spears is “a wonderful artist and … a wonderful girl.”

She added: “I only wish her the best.”