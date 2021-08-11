Dolly Parton Pens Novel With James Patterson

Dolly Parton can add novelist to her long list of talents.

The 75-year-old country legend co-authored Run, Rose, Run (out in March) with famed author James Patterson.

The book’s titular character is a young woman with a traumatic past who moves to Nashville to pursue a dream of making music.

“The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide,” according to a release. “But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future — even if it means destroying everything she has worked for.”

Parton is releasing a 12-song album “based on the characters and situations in the book.”

In a messgae on her Instagram, Parton – who has penned more than half a dozen books during her career – said she “cannot be more excited” to have her name on a novel with Patterson. "I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together."

Patterson, 74, said in a statement it was “a hell of a lot of fun” to work with Parton.