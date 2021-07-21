Dolly Parton Recreates 'Playboy' Look For Husband

Dolly Parton recreated her 1978 Playboy cover as a birthday gift for her husband Carl Dean.

“My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy,” the 75-year-old country icon explained in a video in which she is wearing a black body suit and bunny ears. “So I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.

“He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years – and I’m not gonna to try talking him out of that. And I hope he agrees.”

In March 2020, Parton told the Australian edition of 60 Minutes that she had a goal of posing for the cover of Playboy at 75. "I thought it’d be such a hoot if they go for it – I don’t know if they will," she said.

Parton noted in her video on Tuesday: "They don't have a magazine anymore."

The singer said she did a photo shoot to show “the new Dolly… the old new Dolly” and had it framed alongside the original Playboy cover.

“I was kind of a little Butterball in that one,” Parton said. “Well I’m string cheese now but he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese… I hope.”

The clip ends with a photo of Parton presenting the one-of-a-kind gift to Dean, who has mostly stayed out of the public eye during the couple’s marriage.

Parton captioned the video: “It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!”