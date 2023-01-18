Dolly Parton Reveals Guests On Forthcoming Rock Album

Dolly Parton said her forthcoming rock album will feature guests like Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

Appearing on The View, the 76-year-old country icon said Rock Star will include covers of classics like Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” (a song she covered on her 2002 album Halos & Horns) and The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

The latter will feature P!nk and Brandi Carlile, said Parton. Asked if Mick Jagger would add his voice, she replied: “Well, I’m doing my best to try and get him on. But I did his song anyway.”

Parton said other singers taking part in the project, which is due out later this year, include Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, former Journey singer Steve Perry and John Fogerty.

She will also be teaming up with another ageless music icon.

“I’m even gonna have Cher on,” Parton teased. “I’ve been getting a song for her, we’ve been trying to get the right thing together. But that’s going to be a big thrill.”

Parton announced she was recording a rock album after learning last May that was being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In an interview with Pollstar last year, Parton said her wish list for guests included Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Robert Plant.