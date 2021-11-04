Dolly Parton Shares Rare Pic Of Hubby To Hype T-Shirt

Dolly Parton did something this week that she almost never does – she shared a photo of her husband on social media.

“Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” read the caption on a throwback pic of the couple.

In the photo, Dean is Photoshopped wearing the “Dolly Vintage Collage Tee” that is available for pre-order on Parton’s official website for $35 U.S.

Parton, 75, tied the knot with Dean, 79, in Georgia on May 30, 1966. He has stayed out of the spotlight during Parton's career.

“It's just not who he is,” she told ET. “He’s like, a quiet, reserved person. He said, ‘I didn't choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.’ And we do and we have.”

In July, Parton recreated her 1978 Playboy cover as a birthday gift for Dean. “My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy,” the country icon explained in a video in which she is wearing a black body suit and bunny ears. “So I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.

“He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years – and I’m not gonna to try talking him out of that. And I hope he agrees.”