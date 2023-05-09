Dolly Parton Shares 'Rockstar' Details

Dolly Parton took the wraps off her forthcoming album Rockstar on Tuesday, announcing that the Nov. 17th release will have a whopping 30 tracks.

“I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” the 77-year-old country star said, in a release. “I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Parton has been sharing the names of some of the featured artists for months but this is the first time fans are getting to see the full list – and it’s impressive.

Surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr appear with Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood on “Let It Be” and Sting guests on “Every Breath You Take.”

Rockstar also features Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx and the band's touring guitarist John 5, Peter Frampton, Debbie Harry and Pat Benatar.

Parton is joined by Lizzo and Sasha Flute on a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” (a song Parton covered on her 2002 album Halos & Horns), Elton John on “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” and Miley Cyrus on “Wrecking Ball.”

Perhaps controversially, Kid Rock appears on “Either Or,” one of nine originals on Rockstar.

Only three tracks – the original “World on Fire” and covers of Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Queen’s “We Are the Champions” – are by Parton alone.

“World on Fire” will be released Thursday night following her debut performance of the song at the end of the ACM Awards.

Rockstar will be available digitally as well as a double-CD and a four-LP edition available in nine different colours.

Parton announced she was recording a rock album after learning last May that she was being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Check out the full track list below:

1. Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)