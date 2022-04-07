Dolly Parton Stands Up For Environment: 'We're Just Mistreating Mother Nature'

Dolly Parton says we need to pay more attention to the way we’re treating the planet.

“We’re just mistreating Mother Nature,” the 76-year-old country legend told National Geographic ahead of Earth Day on April 22. “That’s like being ugly to your mama. That’s like being disrespectful, you know? Seriously.

“We need to take better care of the things … that we’re so freely messing up. We need to rethink that and do better.”

Through her Dollywood Foundation, Parton supports wildlife conservation in her native Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and sponsors conservation efforts for bald eagles and butterflies.

”We should pay more attention – give more love and care to the planet," she said. “We need to think more about the good things instead of ourselves and being our greedy thoughtful selves.

“We need to actually be more giving to Mother Nature and this planet and the good things. Because we’re not going to have it for long if we destroy it. We’re not going to get it back.”