Dolly Parton Takes Herself Out Of Consideration For Rock Hall

Dolly Parton said Monday she’s taking herself out of the running for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” the country legend wrote in a statement she shared on social media.

“I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton, 76, said she hopes the Rock Hall will consider her for induction again – “if I’m ever worthy.”

She added that the nomination has inspired her to “put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

This year’s nominees, announced last month, include Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Beck, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest and Rage Against the Machine. Parton is one of seven first-time nominees.

Inductees, which will be announced in May, are selected by music industry insiders assembled by the Rock Hall of Fame but fans can vote for their favourites online.

In January, rocker Ted Nugent complained about artists from other genres being inducted. "The authenticity of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has been so tainted by the inclusion of not just non-rockers but anti-rockers. Madonna? Really? So I find it offensive on that level," he said. "I find it offensive to real rockers, to real rock artists and to real rock and roll fans.”

Last year, Parton said she turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice due during Donald Trump’s term and has been offered it again by Joe Biden.

“It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it,” she said. “But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”