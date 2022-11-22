Dolly Parton To Co-Host New Year's Eve Show With Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton has signed on to join her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

The NBC special, which counts Toronto native Lorne Michaels among its executive producers, airs Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET live from the parking lot of Telemundo studios in Miami.

The line-up of performers has not yet been announced.

Last year’s inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was co-hosted by Pete Davidson and featured Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow and Saweetie.

Country artist Jessie James Decker is co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City’s Times Square. Billy Porter will return to host from New Orleans and Ciara will host the pre-taped segments from Disneyland in California.

Performers for the ABC special have yet to be announced.

CBS will broadcast New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash co-hosted by Jimmie Allen and Elle King and featuring performances by Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more to be revealed.