Dolly Parton Turned Down Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Dolly Parton says she turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice due during Donald Trump’s term – but not because of politics.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” the 75-year-old country star said during an appearance on Today.

Parton said president Joe Biden’s administration has already offered her the award. “Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure.”

In addition to her phenomenal music career, Parton has donated to people in need and gave $1 million U.S. to help fund the research that led to the Modern vaccine against COVID-19.

“It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it,” she said of the Medal of Freedom. “But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”