Domestic Assault Charge Against Michelle Branch Dismissed

The domestic assault charge against singer Michelle Branch was dismissed Wednesday.

Branch, 39, was arrested on Aug. 11 in Nashville after she alleged admitted slapping her estranged husband, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, during an argument.

Police officers noted that Carney had no visible injuries.

Branch was released on $1,000 U.S. bail and a hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7. But, according to WKRN, court documents show the charges were “dismissed at the request of the state.”

The singer’s arrest came only hours after Branch confirmed that she split from Carney after three years of marriage. In a tweet she later deleted, the singer accused him of cheating.

Branch and Carney have son Rhys, 4, and six-month-old daughter Willie.