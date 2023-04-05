Donald Glover Says 'This Is America' Started As Drake Diss Track

Donald Glover has said his 2018 Childish Gambino single “This Is America” started out as a Drake diss track.

“The idea for the song started as a joke,” Glover told GQ. "To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had, was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this s**t sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”

“This Is America” ended up being a commentary on police brutality and earned Gambino his first No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart as well as four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Glover’s alter ego fuelled a feud with Drake in 2014 when he said he was a better rapper than Drake, Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q combined. He later said it was all part of his act.