Donald Trump Says 'Y.M.C.A.' Gets Mar-a-Lago Guests 'Moving'

Former U.S. president Donald Trump says the Village People’s 1978 disco hit “Y.M.C.A.” is his favourite song to play when he DJs parties at his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago.

“You know what gets them rockin’? ‘Y.M.C.A.,’” Trump said on the Full Send Podcast. “The gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem.”

Trump said the song “gets people up and it gets them moving.”

Village People’s Victor Willis and producer Jacques Morali co-wrote “Y.M.C.A.” while the group was on a tour stop in Vancouver. The song’s lyrics refer to young men hooking up with other men at the Y.

“Y.M.C.A.” was played regularly at Trump campaign events.