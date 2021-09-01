Doobie Brothers Postpone 4 Shows Due To COVID-19

The Doobie Brothers have postponed four concerts this week “out of an abundance of caution” after someone on the tour tested positive for COVID-19.

According to statement on Wednesday, shows in Michigan and Pennsylvania as well as two in Ohio will be rescheduled.

The identity of the person who tested positive was not disclosed but rumours are swirling after Michael McDonald missed Tuesday’s Doobie Brothers concert at the Minnesota State Fair.

Patrick Simmons told the crowd McDonald was “recuperating and isolating” and expected back on stage “in a week or so.” The band and its crew are vaccinated and traveling with a COVID compliance officer.

The Doobie Brothers kicked off their 50th anniversary tour on Aug. 22, mostly at outdoor venues. It is the first time McDonald has toured with Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee in more than 25 years.

The tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic, wraps up with two stops in Canada – June 29 in Toronto and June 30 in London, Ont.