Dr. Dre On Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: 'We're Going To Kill This'

Dr. Dre said Thursday that he, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar were the only artists worthy enough to do the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI.

“I’m not trying to be egotistical or anything like that but who else could do this show here in L.A.?,” he said during a press conference (where reporters were not allowed to ask questions). “Who else could perform the halftime show other than these amazing artists that we’ve put together for this thing?”

Dre said the 12-minute performance on Sunday will have a lasting impact.

“We’re going to open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been a long time ago,” he said. “We’re going to show how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we’re going to be to the fans.”

Dre then put it more succinctly. "We’re going to kill this s**t.”

Snoop said the show is about “representing change and moving forward.”

He added: “We know a lot of people didn’t want hip-hop on stage but we’re here now and there ain’t nothing you can do about it.”

There was an awkward moment after Snoop promised “there won’t be any wardrobe malfunctions” during the show.

Dr. Dre added: “I had to talk Snoop and Eminem out of pulling their penises out.”

On Wednesday, Snoop was sued by a woman who alleged that nine years ago he pulled his penis out while she was in the bathroom of a recording studio and sexually assaulted her.

Super Bowl LVI airs Sunday on CTV (part of Bell Media, owner of this website).