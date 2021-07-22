Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay $293K A Month To Estranged Wife

Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his estranged wife Nicole Young a whopping $293,306 U.S. a month in spousal support, it was reported Wednesday.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the payments start Aug. 1 and continue until Young “remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership.”

The court order is temporary while the couple hammers out details of their divorce, which means the amount could be revised or eliminated.

In addition to the $3.5 million in annual support, Dr. Dre, 56, is required to pay Young’s health insurance costs as well as expenses on two of the couple’s California homes.

Young had reportedly been seeking $2 million a month in support.

Young, 51, filed for divorce in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage and two children, who are now in their 20s.