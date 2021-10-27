Dr. Luke Says Kesha's Sex Assault Claim Cost Him $46M

Pop songwriter-producer Lukasz Gottwald – best known as Dr. Luke – claims Kesha’s sexual assault allegations will cost him $46 million (all figures U.S.) in lost business.

The whopping sum appears in a 2019 report by Arthur Erk, a financial expert hired by Gottwald, that was unsealed by a New York court this week. Erk figures Kesha’s rape claim prevented Gottwald from working on albums by Katy Perry, for which he would have made an estimated $11.65 million.

The documents, revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, show that Gottwald made $77.8 million from co-writing hits for artists like Perry, Avril Lavigne and Miley Cyrus.

Kesha’s legal reps have dissed Erk’s calculation as “speculative and unreliable.”

Gottwald sued Kesha in 2014 and accused her of making up sex assault allegations to get out of her contract with him. A date for the start of a trial has not been set.

Kesha sued Gottwald in 2014 for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, emotional abuse and violation of California business practices. The case was dismissed by a judge in 2016.