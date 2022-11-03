Drake, 21 Savage Hype Album With Fake Howard Stern Clip

Days after posting a faux Vogue cover with he and 21 Savage on the cover, Drake has shared a fake interview clip with radio host Howard Stern.

The Canadian rap star captioned the video: “Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow thanks for having us.” The interview was dated Oct. 26.

Drake reveals that he watches porn “consistently on a daily basis” and described those performers as “the real superstars of the world to me.” Asked if he could be commit to one woman and be married, the rapper responds that “we’re all going to need something real” once his successful music career is over. “Hopefully it’s not too late.”

Drake said he currently dates “four or five women to make one women” because he likes different things about each one. 21 Savage chimes in: “You need gumbo.”

The two rappers have been sharing fake media coverage to hype the Friday release of their collaborative album Her Loss. They previously claimed to be on the cover of a new issue of Vogue and posted a clip from a non-existent appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk.