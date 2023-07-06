Drake Admits He Was High During 'Degrassi' Audition

Drake has admitted that he was high when he auditioned for the role of Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

The Toronto rapper got deep on Instagram, posting a reel to promote his "It’s All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage before it began last night (July 5) in Chicago.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing," he said in the clip. "Kind of the idea that one day, life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought."

“And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times," he continued. "I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life, and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house. And I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

Concluding, “I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. And this is just me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.”

Of course, way before he was the biggest rapper in the world, Drake got his start as Jimmy on Degrassi: The Next Generation, a role he played for eight seasons.

Last night on the tour's first stop, Drake told the crowd he will be dropping his next album soon. “I have an album coming out soon for y’all," he teased. Fans have been speculating that the release of the tentatively titled new album, For All The Dogs, could happen at any time.

Drake and 21 Savage will bring their tour to Montreal next week for two shows at the Bell Centre (July 14 & 15), then head west to Vancouver's Rogers Arena (August 28 & 29), before finishing in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena (October 5 & 7).