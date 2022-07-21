Drake Among Big Names Credited On Beyoncé Album

Drake is one of the artists who contributed to Beyoncé’s forthcoming album Renaissance.

The Canadian rap superstar has a songwriter credit on “Heated” along with Beyoncé and seven others, according to the album's "composer credits" revealed by Apple Music Thursday.

It’s not yet known if Drake is featured or sampled on the track or simply helped write it.

Other famous collaborators whose names show up in the credits include Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq on “Cuff It” (Saadiq is also credited on “Pure/Honey”), Skrillex and Pharrell Williams on “Energy” and Tems on “Move.”

The late Donna Summer and her longtime collaborator Giorgio Moroder have songwriter credits on “Summer Renaissance,” which suggests one of their tracks is sampled. Same for the late James Brown, who is listed on “Church Girl.”

Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z is credited on three songs (“Alien Superstar,” America Has a Problem” and “Break My Soul”).

Beyoncé unveiled the tracklist for Renaissance on Wednesday. The album drops July 29.