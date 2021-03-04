Drake Announces New Music Is Coming

Drake announced Thursday morning that he is dropping Scary Hours 2 at midnight.

Although the Toronto rap star did not provide any details, the news evokes his 2018 EP Scary Hours, which preceded his album Scorpion by five months.

Drake is ramping up for the release of Certified Lover Boy, his sixth studio album and first since Scorpion. In January, he announced that he was delaying its release so he can recover from knee surgery.

On Sunday night, video surfaced on social media showing what appears to be Drake shooting scenes for a music video on Lake Shore Blvd. W. in Toronto.

On Twitter, DJ Akademiks claimed on Monday that Drake is “working overtime creating this next masterpiece” and “he also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back.”

The Scary Hours 2 release comes at the same time as "Hold On," a new track from Drake's fellow Canadian artist Justin Bieber. (Drake had a single titled "Hold On, We're Going Home" in 2013.)