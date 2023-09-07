Drake Announces Release Date For 'For All The Dogs'

Drake has finally confirmed an actual release date for his anticipated new album, For All The Dogs.

On Instagram, Champagne Papi posted a VHS-ripped video of his dad, Dennis Graham, performing with his blues band in a Toronto bar from what can only be the 1980s, with the caption "FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22."

Of course, we've heard the album was coming out in "two weeks" before. Back in July, the rapper told Madison Square Garden that the album would be dropping in "like, two weeks or some s**t," but apparently he meant to say "months" instead.

No new details about the album have been revealed, though we do know that Drake's son, Adonis, is the artist behind the album's cover.

The album's release date works nicely for his upcoming hometown shows at the Scotiabank Arena on October 5 and 7.