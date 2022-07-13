Drake Bringing Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj To Toronto

Drake on Wednesday announced plans to stage a Young Money Reunion in Toronto next month featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

October World Weekend will kick off with the All Canadian North Stars at History on July 28 followed by the previously announced Chris Brown and Lil Baby show at Budweiser Stage on July 29.

The long weekend will culminate with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at Budweiser Stage on Aug. 1. Tickets go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

“I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post. “More event announcements to come.”

OVO Fest, which has taken place every summer since 2010 except in 2018, 2020 and 2021, has brought stars like Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Rihanna and Kanye West to Toronto.

Lil Wayne appeared at the 2011 and 2013 editions and Nicki Minaj performed in 2012.

Last month, Lil Wayne had to cancel a festival appearance in England when he was denied entry to the UK.