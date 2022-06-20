Drake isn’t paying much attention to lukewarm reviews of his new album Honestly, Nevermind.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet,” the Canadian rap superstar said at a party celebrating Friday’s release. “It’s all good. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up.

“We’re in here though. We caught up already. On to the next.”

Honestly, Nevermind, Drake’s seventh studio album, has been criticized on social media for being more house than rap.

“Drake made a dance album where none of the songs made me want to get up and dance. This might be the only Drake album where one listen is all I can take. Easily his worst album,” read one Reddit comment.

Another opined: “I just kept thinking that these songs would be perfect to play in the background during vacation and date montages on The Bachelor or Love is Blind.”

On Twitter, someone shared: “I thought Drake was finna rap his a** off. He gave us Forever 21, Hot Topic, H&M a** music,” read one tweet.

Some reviewers have also been less than blown away.

At NME, Kyann-Sian Williams said Drake’s vocals “become monotonous and droning” and the album is “as tiresomely woe-is-me as anything he’s ever done.”

Alexis Petridis at The Guardian took Drake to task for his lyrics. “You listen to him burbling away, as per usual, his self-aggrandisement jockeying for space with his constantly wounded ego … and think: I know your audience lap it up, but aren’t you getting a bit bored with carrying on like this by now? It’s a tenor that seemed unusual and fresh on arrival but has gradually calcified into cliché.”