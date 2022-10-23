Drake Celebrating 36th Birthday With Free Chicken

Drake is celebrating his 36th by giving away fried chicken.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, in which Drake is an investor, is giving away one chicken tender or slider between 11 am and 9 pm on Oct. 24 to anyone who shows that they follow the fast food chain on Instagram.

At its three Toronto locations – the only ones in Canada – a tender sells for $7.49 and a slider is $8.49.

Drake became a part owner of Dave’s Hot Chicken last year. The chain operates in 16 states and has a location in Dubai.