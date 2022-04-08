Drake Cheers On Raptors With Son Adonis

Drake brought his 4-year-old son Adonis to Thursday night's Toronto Raptors game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The curly-haired youngster, sporting a leather jacket, black sweats and Nike Air Force 1s, wore protection against the loud sounds inside Scotiabank Arena. His famous father, a global ambassador for the Raptors who frequently attends home games, wore a Nike tracksuit and sneakers.

During the game, Adonis sipped a cold drink and held on to a souvenir miniature baskerball.

Adonis is Drake's son with artist Sophie Brussaux.

The father-son duo also sat courtside for the Feb. 3rd match-up between the Raptors and Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena.

Earlier this year, the rap star shared a video of his son giving a French lesson. "Un fois, quand je suis très grand, tu va mourir, tu va retourner a l'univers,” Adonis says, prompting Drake to ask for the translation.

“I said, ‘When you’re older, you’re all broken and you’re going to turn back into space,’” Adonis explained. (In fact, he said: “One time, when I am very tall, you will die, you will return to the universe.”)