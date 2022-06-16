Drake Debuts 7th Studio Album 'Honestly, Nevermind'

Drake thrilled his fans Thursday by announcing the midnight release of a new album titled Honestly, Nevermind.

It is the 35-year-old rap star’s seventh studio album and comes a little more than nine months after Certified Lover Boy.

The only featured artist on the 14-track album is 21 Savage, who appears on “Jimmy Cooks” (a title inspired by Drake’s Degrassi character Jimmy Brooks?) – although Congolese singer Mukengerwa “Tresor” Riziki adds his voice to “Currents,” “Down Hill” and “Tie That Binds.”

Drake has dropped a collection of music – a mixtape, EP or album – in all but three of the last 16 years. All six of the Toronto superstar's studio albums have gone to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Certified Lover Boy had the biggest week in the U.S. for any album since Taylor Swift’s folklore in August 2020 and made Drake the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have nine songs in the Top 10 at the same time – and the first act since The Beatles in 1964 to hold the Top 5 spots.